Throughout West Virginia history, unions have played an important role in improving the conditions of working class people. From coal miners to public school teachers, every job can benefit from a union. Collective bargaining increases the leverage of workers, usually with the threat of withholding labor if negotiations do not succeed. Union members elect representatives to fight for the interests of employees. Additionally, union members pay a small amount of dues from their paychecks to finance the organization. Unions are democracy in action.
Recently, the Daily Athenaeum reported that some graduate workers will receive a 1,500 dollar raise, as the minimum stipend increases from $13,500 to $15,000 over the course of two years starting in fall 2022. For comparison, the University of California, Davis reports that an employee working 40 hours a week for the federal minimum wage of 7.25 dollars an hour will earn 15,080 dollars a year.
Graduate students work 20 hours a week during the semester while completing their course work. WVU awards about 1,700 graduate assistantships to graduate students annually. While graduate students work less than 40 hours a week, their stipend is comparable to the federal minimum wage. It should also be noted that minimum wage jobs are often entry level, requiring no education. Meanwhile, graduate students must have a bachelor’s degree while also completing a master’s or doctoral degree.
While this increased stipend is certainly a step in the right direction, more concessions could be won if graduate students had a union. A study from Princeton University found that unionized workers earn 10 to 20 percent more than non-union workers over the past 80 years.
The graduate student union at Cornell, the only public Ivy League University, reported a 66 percent increase for minimum salary rates and 249 percent increase for the lowest paid workers from 2001 to 2016. The union also fought for increased health benefits and is a part of the American Federation of Teachers.
Increased wages are only one advantage of unionization. Unions provide protection for workers against unjust terminations and allow workers to protest unfair working conditions. Additionally, employees can organize against unsafe working environments. Unions shift power from the employers to the employees.
There is a Graduate and Professional Student Senate at WVU. Like a union, the GPSS elects representatives to speak for workers. However, it has little actual authority, much like the larger Faculty Senate. The main difference is that a union can call a strike, which makes their demands more effective. According to the GPSS website, the Senate aims to improve top down communication and advocates for the interests of graduate students.While the goals of the GPSS are admirable, a union would be more effective than a student government organization in achieving these goals.