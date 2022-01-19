About a year and a half ago, a petition from WVU’s ‘Concerned Black Community’ was created. This petition called for mandatory anti-racist training for staff and students, increased funding for diversity initiatives, more opportunities for students to study Black history, and a few other points related to antiracism on campus. While these demands were supposed to be met by spring 2021, it’s becoming increasingly clear that that won’t happen. In a year and a half, we’ve seen little to no progress toward building a more diverse WVU.
The glaring issue with WVU’s administration this past year has been its propensity toward performative activism. Shortly after the murder of George Floyd, WVU took to its Twitter to release a statement claiming to “stand united with [their] black community members”. But as racism has persisted on this campus, those words don’t hold much weight anymore. On at least two occasions since this statement was released, hate groups have openly attempted to recruit members on campus, with no response from WVU’s administration besides a schoolwide safety alert. How can a university possibly support their black students if they’ve allowed these incidents to happen multiple times?
In addition to the presence of supremacist hate groups, WVU does very little to actually support its black students. For example, WVU has made no attempt to promote student organizations largely run by black students, such as the NAACP and the Black Student Union. These organizations are welcoming of all students, and it seems like WVU should want to showcase them. However, that clearly hasn’t happened. Instead, these organizations tend to be promoted on social media by students themselves. If WVU claims to support their black students, why are they lagging behind their students when it comes to recognition of these black organizations?
WVU must improve its support for black students and other students of color. With that being said, WVU’s administration can’t keep delaying anti-racist initiatives. Change must begin now, or it never will. The Morgantown community has so many intelligent students and activists fighting for diversity, and WVU’s administration must do the same. Start implementing mandatory diversity training, hire more black faculty members, create more classes focused on Black history, and most importantly, provide a safe and supportive environment for all students. If we truly want Mountaineers to ‘go first’, we must ensure that all Mountaineers can do so.
By Kylie Stone, sophomore major in Criminology with a double minor in law and legal studies and women and gender studies