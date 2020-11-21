Writer and director Chirstopher Landon has been entwined with the horror genre ever since the late 2000s with “Disturbia,” his tween thriller take on Hitchock’s “Rear Window,” but it wasn’t until breakout hit “Happy Death Day” that his distinctive comedic edge and knack for making horror infectiously fun proved to be a refreshing highlight.
In his latest picture, “Freaky,” released Nov. 13, Landon attempted to recapture that magic with an ingenious premise: what would happen if a sweet, affectionate high school outcast got attacked by the town’s local legend psychopath, and the skirmish ended in them swapping bodies “Freaky Friday”-style?
This is what happens to young Millie (Kathyrn Newton) who loses the chase to The Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) and is stabbed by an ancient Aztec dagger, causing both the senior and her murderer to cross over into the other’s body. Millie has 24 hours to reverse the changes, or she will be trapped inside the body of a serial killer indefinitely.
It’s a premise ripe with potential, and much like the 2015 “Jumanji” reboot, the film thrives off its actor showcase as a “Scream”-esque intro establishes Vaughn’s brooding menace before he is possessed by a frantic teenage girl, and Newton whose once soft and introverted qualities become stone-cold confidence with the killer inside her.
This brilliant contrast between the body-swap is the film’s greatest strength given how game the actors are to play into the absurdity with so much swagger.
Unfortunately, much of the film’s proceeding events following this shocking transformation and the story’s insistent attempt to emotionally tug fail to surprise in near the same way.
Millie’s best friends Nyla (Celeste O’Connor) and Josh (Misha Osherovich), though wonderfully acted, struggle to escape their cliched frameworks. The tragic backstory of Millie’s family life is also frustratingly overplayed, adding little in the way of emotional development and bringing the film’s breakneck pace to a frequent screeching halt.
During one of the film’s best scenes, Nyla and Josh run from the Butcher (who is actually Millie) as Josh screams, “You’re black! I’m gay! We are so dead!” It’s the kind of funny, meta energy too often left behind in a movie so driven by exceptionally wacky performances.
Craven’s slasher classic “Scream” (an obvious stylistic inspiration) flourished not by undercutting the tension with humor, but allowing terror and comedy to coexist as the same emotional response. Landon too often derails his clever winks by forcing heart into the script where genuine commitment within his performers would fill that gap.
Luckily, the performances are often enough to keep you from checking your watch. It’s just a shame the rigid story beats stop what could have been Landon’s best work from being anything more than mildly pleasant.
In the already crowded horror genre, the biggest crime “Freaky” commits is burying an original concept layers deep inside a forgettable structure.
