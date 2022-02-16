River Birch Café is the ultimate chill café with great vibes. This place has been the best decorated establishment I have visited so far. The café’s décor is extremely comforting. The workers were very friendly and attentive. Everyone in the café had smiles on their faces.
River Birch also had an art table filled with items from local artisans, which fit the atmosphere so well. They also had a lot of seating for a small café which was very nice. This café felt very open and inviting. For a place like this in Morgantown, I was surprised that it was not more crowded. The café was busy but not overwhelmed by customers.
One downside is the café’s location. Located across from Table 9, the café is honestly in an awkward spot where the parking is awful. The whole place only has two designated parking spots. The rest of the parking options are meters, which is very impractical. Especially for a Sunday morning, I was almost ready to leave and go somewhere else.
Overall, the menu was rather small, having around 30 items—especially small since most of it is based on smoothies and smoothie bowls. Despite this shorter menu, River Birch Café is one of the only big smoothie bowl places here in Morgantown besides GETFIT.
The bowls looked very intriguing, having many different flavors and a variety of topping options. I was more in the savory mood even though this place excels in making sweet foods. River Birch also had a dessert case that looked very delicious. Compared to the other parts of the menu that included bowls, salads and sandwiches, there were not as many breakfast options as I would have preferred.
I got smoked salmon on an everything bagel, paired with a basic iced coffee. The coffee was also not strong enough for my tastes. For a small coffee shop, I would expect a stronger brew. I was not overly impressed by any of the food. Overall, my meal was very mediocre. The food overall was not extremely good nor bad.
One aspect that I loved was the prices. The River Birch Café is certainly affordable, even for college students. I was not upset with the mediocre food because it was not an expensive meal. Maybe I should have ordered one of the specialty smoothies or bowls. I definitely would not be opposed to going back and giving it another chance. Next time, I want to try one of the sweet options instead.
The food experience itself was not the best, but I will be going back since the overall time was good. I particularly enjoyed the artistic character of the River Birch Café. I definitely want to try more of their unique menu. The café gave me great vibes and a great experience. This would be a good quick brunch to go to if you are bringing friends to town and want a calming atmosphere in this artisan café.
River Birch Cafe
48 Donley St, Morgantown, WV 26501
Dining style: Casual Take out
$
Offers- Take out, Free WIFI, Kid friendly