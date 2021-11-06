Staff Shorts are tidbit writing by our editorial board. They're meant to be light-hearted, but we sometimes touch on more serious, important topics. They aim to express the many student voices of the University.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Apartment complexes are starting to bug you about joining their “family.”
The people around you are signing leases left and right. Nobody prepared you for this.
You may be thinking that you need to sign a lease right now with your best friend or even your significant other.
Well, don’t.
We get it. You think living with your best friend or your significant other will be never ending fun.
Every day will be like you’re just hanging out, every night will be a sleepover and you’ll be closer than you’ve ever been.
But it doesn’t work that way.
The “perfect roommate” is a very specific type of person.
You want someone you can talk to, someone you can trust and someone you think will actually do their dishes.
Now, you may be thinking that your best friend qualifies. But keep in mind the importance of that relationship and how it will be affected if living together goes south.
What if you find out that they never take out the trash? What if they invite people over that you don’t like?
You may also be thinking that it’s the perfect time to take the next step and move in with that special someone. Be careful of putting too much stress on your relationship early on by living together.
What if you find out they don’t use a top sheet? What if they keep the apartment at a chilly 67 degrees?
Living with your significant other isn’t necessarily spending time with them. You may have opposite schedules and get to see each other less than anticipated, despite your close proximity.
Your apartment should be your oasis, a place where you can relax after a long day of classes.
You don’t want to come home to a fight with your best friend or significant other and try to handle that on top of the regular stress of being a college student.
Also, consider the advantages of not living with your best friend or significant other. You can get to know the people they are living with and make more friends.
If you need an escape from your apartment, or even just a change in scenery, you can go visit this person at their place. You won’t have that if you live together.
The moral of the story here is that you should be cautious in your housing arrangements. Just like your relationships, they are a big deal.
And one last piece of advice: don’t rush into signing a lease right now. It’s never too late to sign a lease. A lot can happen between now and next August.