WVU’s anti-sledding agenda on the hill behind Woodburn Hall is, frankly, a slippery slope.
When the first real snow hit Morgantown this past week, many students took to nearby slopes and hills for sledding. No classes and plenty of fresh powder, hurray!
However, two marquee hills in Morgantown are off-limits to sledding and including one of the most iconic in the state.
“For safety reasons, University officials discourage sledding on the hill behind Woodburn Hall,” Shauna Johnson, WVU news and information manager, said in an email.
This policy should change. The hill behind Woodburn is the perfect combination of beauty and solitude, with a slope just right for a day of sledding. For students without access to a car, this hill is a safe alternative to sledding on nearby roadways.
Students deserve access to winter activities without fear of punishment from the WVU administration.
In addition to the hill behind Woodburn, the Law School hill is also off limits, marked by a sign saying “no sledding or snow boarding.”
Meanwhile, when these safe alternative sledding routes are discouraged by the administration, students may turn to more dangerous options to enjoy the winter wonderland.
Last year, students decided to sled down Third Street during a winter storm. Using everything from move-in carts to wheelchairs, people slipped and slid their way down the infamously steep hill that has claimed many motorists in the past.
5 News Exclusive: WVU Freshman Josh Beard was charged after sledding into a Morgantown police car Thursday morning. We compiled footage from his now infamous run down Third Street. pic.twitter.com/ugauOP7HZL— Joe Buchanan (@JoeBuchananTV) February 12, 2021
The police showed up to try to break up the festivities when one freshman in a move-in cart sledded into a cop car and was arrested, spawning a GoFundMe entitled “Free Joshua B. AKA Sledding Kart Boi.”
We doubt that WVU administration wants students to sled down Spruce Street, like many did in the 2019 Battle for Spruce Street that pitted police against students in the February cold.
“What began as a day of sledding, snowboarding, and drinking was declared a riot by police after attendees threw bottles at city employees [who] tried to plow the street,” the DA reported back then. “A long-range acoustic device, smoke grenades, and pepper balls were used to scatter the crowd.”
By comparison, sledding down the back side of Woodburn Hall seems pretty tame. Never needing to be plowed, the Woodburn hill sits away from the busiest parts of Morgantown, minimizing the possibility of a battle between police and students like on Third or Spruce Streets.
The University didn’t stop the many valiant souls who carried on the effort and sledded down the Woodburn hill this year and have done so in past years. We applaud their efforts.
However, the possibility of arbitrary enforcement of anti-sledding measures is completely unacceptable and only encourages students to sled in more dangerous, off-campus areas.
If the University wants to provide a safe and fun space to enjoy the winter weather and keep students out of trouble, they should encourage sledding on the beautiful hilly campus of WVU instead of posting signs banning it.