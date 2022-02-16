Public restrooms can be one of the scariest places that people visit on a daily basis. There are many opportunities for awkward encounters. It is not controversial that bathrooms can be extremely dirty places.
In a common area like the Mountainlair (or any other public place), students cannot set their belongings like backpacks, coats or binders down because they may be stolen. So what options are available to students? They may carry their belongings into the stall to hang them on a hook. However, the issue is that the majority of the hooks in the Mountainlair bathrooms have been ripped off of the inside of the stall doors.
This situation causes many people to rush to the few stalls with hooks, so they do not have to put their belongings onto the bathroom floor. Meanwhile, everyone else must set their things on the sticky, dirty floor once the few stalls with hooks are occupied. The worst part is that the difficulties do not end when students leave the bathroom. After leaving the bathroom, students may set their binders, coats or backpacks onto the tables at the Mountainlair. Many students use the Mountainlair for activities such as completing some homework, eating meals or hanging out with friends. Germs from students’ belongings could be spread from the bathroom to tables where students eat for example. These germs can linger for an extended period of time, and students are none the wiser.
There are a number of solutions to this problem. The main solution would be to simply install hooks inside all of the bathroom stalls. A little bit of maintenance work can go a long way inside the restrooms. This option would be extremely inexpensive, quick and cheap. Students who are concerned with germs from public bathrooms can also take other precautions. Wearing a mask, wiping down tables and washing hands before eating cut down on the spread of all diseases, not just the coronavirus.