Student journalism plays a vital role in fostering an informed campus community.
Each school year, The Daily Athenaeum reports on key issues on or near campus to help improve the daily lives of students, parents, faculty and local community members.
Our work also holds school administrators accountable by bringing greater transparency to campus issues. Within the last year, the DA has reported on health violations in university dining halls and the lack of progress on the school’s broken “Blue Light” emergency call system.
Housed under Student Media, WVU’s integrated media department, the DA also provides an educational environment where students can share meaningful stories free from university censorship.
As the media industry continues to evolve, obtaining this professional experience is vital for emerging journalists as they enter a competitive job market. Student Media equips students with the resources and hands-on experiences they need to prepare for internships and jobs outside of college.
Your support will help fund travel for news coverage outside of Morgantown, as well as provide needed renovations for our newsroom. Upgrading our infrastructure will provide our staff with greater opportunities to collaborate with U92-The Moose, WVU’s student-run radio station, and Prospect and Price, creative services firm established in January 2019.
Donations can be made directly to the Student Media webpage during the 2023 WVU Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 22.
Here’s why you should consider supporting Student Media, according to the DA Staff.
Trenton Straight, Editor-in-Chief:
This school year, I’ve had the privilege of leading the DA newsroom. Together our staff has reported on a variety of university issues, such as the recent passage of the campus carry in the West Virginia State Legislature.
Our coverage not only informed readers on the new law, but it also served as a platform for its stakeholders — university students, faculty and administrators across the state.
Newsrooms are largely collaborative, and through meaningful reporting, our staff (comprised of more than 60 students) has gained real-life experience that will benefit them in future internships and careers.
Luke Blain, Co-Sports Editor:
The Daily Athenaeum has provided me with several opportunities in the field of sports journalism that I would not have otherwise. As a member of the media, I have regularly attended press conferences for coaches, players as well as President Gordon Gee.
I also had the privilege of attending the men’s and women’s basketball teams’ respective Big 12 tournaments. I was on the court to take photos and was able to get exclusive interviews with players post game in the locker room.
Being in Kansas City for the tournaments was an unforgettable experience that I would not have without the DA. Supporting student media means helping students like me gain irreplaceable experience in sports journalism.
Christina Rufo, Breaking News Editor:
The DA allows everyday students — not just those at the Reed College of Media — to share their opinions on issues big and small, covering local to statewide topics.
Our newsroom teaches skills that can’t always be learned in the classroom, as we gain valuable, real-world experience for the future.
Jules Ogden, News Editor:
Last October, I attended The Chronicle of Higher Education’s fall workshop in D.C. where I learned from both professional and fellow student journalists. My experience at the DA made me a competitive candidate for this opportunity, allowing me to be one of 15 accepted student journalists in attendance.
I was able to bring skills and tips I learned back to the newsroom to help better our staff and our reporting.
The DA not only supplies well-rounded news to both members of the campus and Morgantown communities, but it also fosters a positive learning environment for students.
Sydney Wentz, Podcast Editor:
I was lucky enough to spend last summer living in Nashville, Tennesse, working for Sirius XM the Highway. The DA’s podcasting and digital media department was my first exposure to audio related broadcast journalism and led me down the path that is leading to my post-grad career.
I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work for the DA and for the opportunities it has provided me both in and out of Morgantown.
Luke Morgan, Opinion Editor:
In spring 2022, a few of our editorial staff had the opportunity to attend the College Media Association in New York City. Here, I was able to attend workshops, network with other student journalists and listen to media professionals like Roy Wood Jr. from “The Daily Show.”
I had never visited New York City before traveling with the DA, and I am very grateful to be given the opportunity.
Without your support, projects like these would not be possible. Please promote opportunities for student journalists with your donation.