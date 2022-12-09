Early December marks special times: the holiday season, Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay. Every year, users can share the hard, quantitative data about their music listening habits.
So what has the DA been listening to this year?
Katelyn Aluise, Investigations Editor
In preparation for a summer concert (because why else?) my top artist this year was Greta Van Fleet, scoring at 958 minutes or roughly 15 hours. My top song, however, was from America: "Sister Golden Hair", coming in at 46 plays.
I like seeing other people’s music and getting recommendations so much that I have an eclectic and ever-changing playlist, meaning there is no one artist or song that gets played too much.
Overall, I listened to 646 different songs and 274 different artists.
Avery Yearout, Photo Editor
My top artist of the year on Spotify was Taylor Swift, obviously with her new music this year. My top genre was pop because of how much I listened to Taylor Swift. I listened to 24,249 minutes.
The weirdest thing that was on my Spotify Wrapped was a song from a musical that I listened to 52 times. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever heard in my life. My favorite thing on my Wrapped was all the Taylor and One Direction songs that were in my Top 5.
I like seeing Spotify Wrapped posts but some people do too much with posting them. The fact that Carrie Underwood was in my Top 5 artists was a really big surprise.
Ladimir Garcia, Social Media Manager
My top artist was Taylor Swift, because she IS the music industry. My total play time was 107,009 minutes and I really don’t know how that happened. The one thing that really surprised me was how Show Tunes was one of my top genres. Considering how much I listen to music, it’s impressive that the genre made it there.
I don’t mind seeing other people's Spotify Wrapped on social media. I think it’s interesting seeing what other people listen to and it even encourages me to listen to new music.
Jordan Howes, Newsletter Editor
My top artists this year was BTS followed closely by Harry Styles and Taylor Swift (I’m a child of divorce) and I had a total of 28,119 minutes. Full disclosure, I’m an Apple Music user so I didn’t have all the fun analytics that Spotify users got. But my favorite thing about my Apple Music recap was seeing my top songs because for some reason, I was surprised as if I don’t listen to the same five songs on repeat.
I do enjoy seeing other people's top songs. I will be honest, it is kind of fun being nosy! Overall, this time of year is a lot of fun and seeing everyone’s music recap adds to the excitement of the season!