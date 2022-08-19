Coffeemaker
Coffee is one of the most versatile drinks. Cold, hot, sweet or bitter. It doesn’t matter. Every type of coffee is delicious. Whether you need a little energy to write a paper or you’re grappling with inescapable loneliness, the answer is coffee. Bonus points for style if it’s a French Press. –Luke, Opinion Editor
Water Pitcher with a Filter
Water: the most essential component to all life is unsurprisingly equally important to college life. If the tap water in your dorm is perpetually plagued with particles, mysterious coatings of oils and general murkiness, split the cost of a filtered pitcher with your roomies. It’s a must! –Caroline Murphy, Multimedia Director
First-aid Kit
You never know when you’ll need something as simple as a bandaid, especially when you’re attending West Virginia University. Have you seen all the hills? Before you decide to go sledding down Woodburn Hill, make sure you have a first aid kit. –Ladimir, Social Media Manager
Pens and Pencils
If the pretty girl in your class needs one, you can give her one. It’ll be a beautiful story to tell the grand kids. –Sydney, Podcast Editor
Post-it Notes
Remember your new email, passwords, assignments and that cute girl’s phone number. These can be stuck anywhere, from books to fridges and even on windows to communicate to the kids in the dorm across the street. If you don’t want to forget your freshman year, write it on a post-it note. –Katelyn, Investigations Editor
Daddy’s Credit Card
You might need to buy that $40 throw pillow or $100 worth of food you can’t cook in your room. Don’t leave your parents, or their bank accounts, behind. –Zach, Sports Editor
Amazon Prime Student Account
Whether you need it for those Halloween costumes or the school supplies you “forgot,” that two day shipping comes in handy when you are in a bind. –Emma, Assistant Sports Editor
Freezer Meals
If the dining hall menu isn’t your favorite, microwavable back-up meals are a lifesaver. At the least you will know your food is fully cooked! –Jules, News Editor
A Planner and/or Whiteboard Calendar
Balance your syllabi and your social schedule. Writing down all of your due dates will make sure you do not miss those easy discussion boards, while still making sure you are fashionably late to Sigma Apple Pie’s 80’s in Aspen mixer. –Raeanne, Managing Editor