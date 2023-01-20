Winter break is a time to sit back, relax and, most importantly, catch up on any popular television shows or movies that you may have missed over the past year.
But with so many streaming platforms — all with different options — it can be difficult to make a choice. Here are the DA Staff’s favorite platforms.
Luke Morgan, Opinion Editor
Disney+ has a great variety of shows. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for programs from your childhood like “The Sweet Life on Deck” or looking for newer Disney+ originals like "The Mandalorian," there’s something for everyone.
I’m a huge fan of Star Wars as well, and it’s great to have all the films, cartoons and live action shows in one place.
Starting only $7.99, you can also bundle Disney+ alongside Hulu and ESPN+. Students can get 15% off of a yearly subscription.
Perfect during the holiday season, Disney+ is one of the most family-friendly streaming services available.
Trenton Straight, Editor-in-Chief
HBO Max is the most elite streaming service. While it may be on the pricier side, starting at $9.99 for HBO Max with ads, the programming — featuring hit dramas like “Succession” — makes up for the cost.
Despite the higher price, I miss Euphoria Sundays.
Sydney Wentz, Podcast Editor
Peacock has many hidden gems of TV both past and present including the first four seasons of “Yellowstone,” the entirety of both "The Office" and “That 70s Show.” Plus, it’s free it’s free if you have Xfinity wifi, which is relevant to college students who may be short on cash.
Who doesn’t love free things?
Peacock provides some of the best content for the lowest price possible. The only downside is that there are advertisements.
Luke Blain, Co-Sports Editor
As bad as Netflix is about canceling shows before giving them a chance to develop, there are some true great ones on the platform.
Everybody knows about the big-hitters like “Stranger Things” and the recently popular “Wednesday.” There are also critically acclaimed series’ in “Peaky Blinders,” “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark" available starting at $9.99.
Many of its original films are hit or miss, but there are some quality movies in “Tick, Tick… Boom,” “Marriage Story” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
The real ones know how underrated “The Umbrella Academy” is.
Katelyn Aluise, Investigations Editor
With the rising cost of cable, keeping up with our favorite channels is becoming difficult. But have no fear, the CW is here.
The CW offers a free app with streaming for all your favorite CW shows, past or presentfrom the pages of DC to the booths of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe. The only catch: you’ll have to catch up on the latest episode at least a day later than those with cable.
But stay off of social media for at least 24 hours, and it’ll be worth the pennies you save.
Caroline Murphy, Multimedia Director
As someone that loves movies but loves free things more, I have to talk about Kanopy. This underappreciated streaming service is full of award winning films, indie flicks, cult classics and documentaries, all for free.
You can access this service using your local public library or using your university login information. In 2023, libraries are hot, and paying obscene fees for lackluster streaming services is not.