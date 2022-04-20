The Daily Athenaeum staff has often debated which state has the worst drivers and which state’s drivers are unfairly criticized. These are the takes from us in the newsroom. Disagree? Agree? Send your takes to DANewsroom@mail.wvu.edu and we might feature them in next week’s edition.
Ohio has a DUI problem
On a recent trip through highways in Ohio, God’s gift to creation (eyeroll), I noticed a startlingly large volume of signage attempting to address a particular societal ill. The anti-drunk driving signage was literally everywhere. I have real concerns about a state that needs a sign every half mile reminding drivers to put down the bottle and keep their hands on the wheel. -Duncan from Maryland
No one actually knows how to drive
I didn't know how hated Ohio drivers were until I moved to West Virginia. We are known for sitting in the left lane and slowing down traffic rather than moving back to the other lane. I don't do that, but I have seen it. Everyone believes that there is one state that breeds the worst drivers. Some believe it is Ohio, while others believe it is Pennsylvania or Maryland. However, I do not think this fact should be on the state listed on a license plate. It should be based on the fact that most people simply don't know how to drive. -Elise from Ohio
I almost died on a Maryland highway
Once I was visiting a friend from the great state of Maryland. I was nearly killed by two native drivers of the Old Line State. Though the roads are clean, the drivers drove dirty. -Trenton from West Virginia
Maryland drivers, was it worth it?
Maryland drivers are some of the most in-patient drivers on the east coast. They will lay their lives on the line just to pass you and shed 10 seconds off their drive. I fear changing lanes sometimes. It always baffles me when they pass you and then end up right in front of you at the next red light. Was it worth it? -Jules from West Virginia
In defense of NJ drivers
New Jersey drivers are unfairly judged. New Jersey is the most densely populated state
meaning we have some of the most crowded roads around. The issue isn’t that we are bad drivers, we’re just misunderstood. In New Jersey driving makes sense. We have jughandles to make turning easier and passing lanes that are used as the driving gods intended. Anyone who claims that New Jersey drivers are a problem should take a trip to Maryland and see if they can even make it out. -Lara from New Jersey
Pennsylvania drivers are the real threat on the road
Pennsylvania drivers might be a bigger threat than you think. Since Morgantown is right next to the PA border, the town is overflowing with PA drivers and it’s intolerable. The lack of using their turn signals and cutting you off for absolutely no reason is just horribly annoying. -Ladimir from West Virginia
Ohio drivers belong in the Ohio River
Ohio drivers have given me more heart attacks than the scratches and dents they have all over their cars. Whether it’s changing lanes without a mirror or brake checking me, they need to get off the road. - Zach from West Virginia
Who lets Ohioans leave their home?
Dear Ohio driver going 65 in the passing lane, you are a disgrace to your family and state. -Camren from West Virginia
Maryland drivers are the worst
Maryland drivers have zero patience. They will pass you as soon as they have any opportunity to do so. The driving becomes worse and worse the closer you get to the DMV. Avoid Maryland at all costs. -Luke from West Virginia
Why South Carolina drivers suck
The top five states with the highest rate of car crashes per capita are Mississippi, Wyoming, South Carolina, Alabama, and New Mexico, in fatal accidents South Carolina ranks number two. South Carolinians use their southern rage to suck at driving. -Avery from South Carolina