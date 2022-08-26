Be nice to service workers:
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager
Learn how to walk:
Look where you’re walking, especially if it’s late at night. The curbs are brutal, and you will fall on your face outside of the clubs. Always walk on the right side of the sidewalk to avoid running into people. Just be aware of your surroundings, and try to focus on your destination. -Christina Rufo, Breaking News Editor
Pee and go:
Lines for the bathroom in clubs and bars take forever. When the drinks keep flowing, the need to use the restroom increases exponentially. With students back in town, downtown establishments are busier than ever, which means even longer lines. Play on your phone at home, not in the stall, and if you have to get sick, please go outside. The fresh air will do you well, and no one using the restroom after you wants to know you that intimately. -Raeanne, Managing Editor
Don’t shame homebodies:
From the college freshman who choose to not go out and live in Boreman North or South, stop yelling at them to "get their butt out." We are trying to study, sleep or have a mental breakdown. People don’t need to hear your drunk screaming going to the club after going to the frats. -Avery Yearout, Photo Editor
Don’t litter:
Every weekend, Morgantown is covered in a wide variety of trash. Everything from paper plates and seltzer cans to articles of clothing line the streets, despite the fact that trash cans are everywhere downtown. It takes just a few seconds to throw your trash away. Recycling would be even better. We should work to make Morgantown a cleaner place. -Trenton Straight, Editor-in-Chief
Reconsider that fake ID:
Downtown bars are especially vigilant for fake IDs during the first few weeks of school. Although using a fake ID is illegal, the bigger problem in my opinion is that it’s super annoying. If you’re underage and going to the bars, you take up precious space. Then, people who are actually 21 and meant to be drinking will have a harder time getting a drink. Just pre-game and go to an 18+ establishment. -Luke Morgan, Opinion Editor
Make sure you have $7:
A slice of Casa pizza is $3. To get two pieces, it's $6. An added bonus is the homemade ranch. Bang, only $7 without tax. -Emma Scott, Assistant Sports Editor
Be respectful to your favorite athletes:
When downtown, you may see your favorite athletes from the football or basketball team, but make sure you respect them and their boundaries when they’re enjoying their time on High Street. Although they may be famous to students here on campus, their free time and their personal space should be respected no matter where they are. -Zach Anderson, Sports Editor