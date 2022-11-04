The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography.
For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice.
Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its house parties. If that’s your scene, you may like that neighborhood.
Want a quieter community that still retains walkability? South Park might be the option for you.
Housing is not one size fits all, so students need to be aware of the benefits and drawbacks of the different regions of Morgantown.
Downtown
Living downtown is the choice for me because I don’t have a car. Having to travel only a short distance to all my classes is fantastic. Also, I can easily walk to High St., where I can shop for most of my groceries at Dollar General. And when I go out in the evenings, I don’t have to worry about a designated driver. -Luke Morgan, Opinion Editor
Downtown is the best place to live on campus because it is extremely close to all of the restaurants and shops on High St. It is a short walk to the Mountainlair and the PRT. Additionally, it is an ideal location for having fun on the weekends because it is the social hub of WVU. -Raeanne Beckner, Managing Editor
Wiles Hill
Wiles Hill is perfect for students that want to live within walking distance from both campuses. The little residential neighborhood has beautiful views of downtown campus, yet it’s far enough from downtown campus and Sunnyside that it's quiet at night. It offers a perfect balance for students looking for a walkable location and an escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown. -Jules Ogden, News Editor
Sunnyside
Sunnyside gives you the best of both Morgantown worlds. You are in between both campuses and near a PRT station. You are near some of the best house party streets and close enough to downtown that getting there isn’t a hassle but far enough away that you are not continuously tempted to go out every night. -Sydney Wentz, Podcast Editor
Sunnyside is the right place if you want to be close to campus but don’t want to be near High St. The PRT is just a couple steps away from Sunnyside, and there’s several bus stops in the area. You’re close to High St., but it’s still a quieter part of town, unless you live on Grant Ave. -Ladimir Garcia, Social Media Manager
University Town Center
Living in the University Town Center in Granville is the best place to live in Morgantown for multiple reasons because of the beautiful views at Domain and Black Bear and easy access to multiple stores like Walmart, Target and Dick’s. It's also in close proximity to Monongalia County Ballpark. University Town Center is the best of all worlds. -Zach Anderson, Sports Editor
Evansdale
Living in Evansdale has its perks despite being far from the campus nightlife. There’s very little street noise, and there’s plenty of parking. Apartments in Evansdale are typically cheaper than downtown apartments, and they’re close to Milan Puskar Stadium. -Christina Rufo, Breaking News Editor