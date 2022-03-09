From the early days of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, West Virginia University students, faculty and community members have spoken out forcefully and regularly about the atrocities committed.
They have organized information booths, public speeches, anti-war demonstrations and a vigil. WVU, a school which boasts about having students from 110 countries around the world, is a better informed place because of their efforts.
Morgantown's Ukrainian community cannot take up machine guns or anti-tank weapons to defend the country, but they are doing all they can to inspire change from here in America.
While hundreds of students and faculty speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, WVU’s public position on the conflict and support for those impacted has been tepid.
In recent years, WVU President E. Gordon Gee has written letters to the WVU community about other jarring events in our world, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, the George Floyd protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over a week into the invasion, Gee has largely been silent. There is no letter to the WVU community or even a tweet.
Gee did briefly mention the war in a meeting Monday afternoon with faculty representatives before a vigil organized by the Morgantown Ukrainian Community.
“First of all, let me just say that this evening at 7 p.m. there's going to be a vigil and rally in support of Ukraine, which I think is wonderful that our students, faculty and staff are supporting,” Gee told faculty on Monday. “I think we all recognize that this is a terrible war that is going on.”
“I am for one, just appalled by what is happening there, and at the same time, I’m very cognizant of the bravery that our colleagues here who are Ukrainian and their families and others are showing.”
However, these statements were made during a Zoom meeting and WVU’s public-facing messaging has been radio silence about the war.
A number of schools, including Ohio State, Penn State and the University of Maryland have issued public statements in support of students and employees impacted by the invasion.
“Our hearts are with all who are directly in harm’s way as a result of this direct attack on Ukrainian sovereignty, in clear violation of international law,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in a statement to students on Feb. 28.
WVU released a statement the next day mentioning an ambiguous “conflict” and directing students to campus resources, like the Carruth Center.
The message had no mention of Ukraine or Russia’s invasion.
On March 2, the University released a list of faculty members and students “who can offer insights into different aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war.”
It’s been over a week since Russia began invading Ukraine, and the University has yet to issue a statement explicitly condemning the crisis as well as express support for those who are impacted.
Many students and faculty have spoken and demonstrated in support of Ukraine. WVU and Gee should do the same.