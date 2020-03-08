gum pop girl

Pop art woman portrait wearing purple wig. 

Editor's Note

Staff Shorts are tidbit writings by our editorial board. They’re mostly meant to be light-hearted, but we sometimes touch on more serious, important topics. They aim to express the many student voices of the University.

I doubt there's many classrooms on WVU's campus that don't have at least one desk with gum stuck beneath it. 

When I first started at WVU, this was surprising and appalling, as students are – or you THINK would be – adults. While such trivial, childish things are hopefully beyond the comprehension of most students on campus, there appears to be a minority that didn't retain the basic manners taught at early childhood. 

When you're trying to focus on a lecture, little is worse than accidentally touching the gooey substance below your desk, knowing it came from the mouth of one of your peers – a mouth that could have touched for too many others for your liking. 

Don't a child. Don't put thing that were in your mouth in a public space.