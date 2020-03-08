I doubt there's many classrooms on WVU's campus that don't have at least one desk with gum stuck beneath it.
When I first started at WVU, this was surprising and appalling, as students are – or you THINK would be – adults. While such trivial, childish things are hopefully beyond the comprehension of most students on campus, there appears to be a minority that didn't retain the basic manners taught at early childhood.
When you're trying to focus on a lecture, little is worse than accidentally touching the gooey substance below your desk, knowing it came from the mouth of one of your peers – a mouth that could have touched for too many others for your liking.
Don't a child. Don't put thing that were in your mouth in a public space.