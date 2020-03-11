When entering an elevator, it’s critical that you attempt to get on before allowing others enough time to exit. Upon departure you may see someone frantically trying to catch the elevator door. Simply look the other way and click the door close button as if you’re not aware of their presence. Remember, there’s always the next ride.
Elevators tend to get crowded, so make sure to extend your arms and legs as much as possible. Make concerted efforts to invade other riders’ personal space. Keep in mind not to move to the corners of the elevator because, contrary to popular belief, the ride is most pleasant at the center of the elevator.
The awkward silence of an elevator ride is something you may dread when going about your daily life. The best approach is spark up a conversation with that person with the earbuds, or make that call you’ve been meaning to make – make sure to wildly gesticulate as you make this phone call.
Finally, exiting the elevator may prove to be tricky. If you happen to be at the back, push through others in front of you. Since you already coerced the people around you to remove their earbuds, they’ll even be able to hear you say “excuse me” as your shoulder digs through their conglomerated mass.