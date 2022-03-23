COVID-19 has not been easy on anybody. For many West Virginians, the virus has not only affected their physical health but their financial health as well.
Many Americans, including college students, continue to struggle economically because of the COVID-19 crisis. Nationally, nearly a quarter of all renters and more than 11 million homeowners were behind on their payments last year.
A Congressional appropriations bill and the American Rescue Plan Act address some of these issues by establishing Emergency Rental Assistance and the Homeowner Assistance Fund. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is responsible for administering these programs in the Mountain State.
We launched the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program last March to allocate rental assistance funds to qualifying renters who need help catching up on their housing and utility payments. Applicants can also receive three months of future rent and a one-time $300 stipend to offset internet costs. Future Lease Certification provides security deposits, first month’s rent, and three months of future rent to those displaced through eviction or who experience homelessness. Applicants do not need to be behind in their rent to apply for assistance. To date, MRAP has distributed $60 million million to satisfy more than 14,000 applications.
This program offers many benefits for college students. Even students who work are likely to qualify for the program and receive assistance. Roommates who are on a single lease should apply together on one application. Roommates who have separate leases should apply separately and only request assistance for their individual portions of rent. Each rental household also is eligible for the internet stipend.
The need for this assistance is great. We receive an average of 100 new applications daily and each claim is reviewed for eligibility and to determine the correct amount of assistance needed Our processors work diligently to move these claims through the system as swiftly as possible.
If you are a renter facing difficulty paying rent and utilities, MRAP can help. Don’t wait for an eviction notice or a utility cutoff notice. Apply now at www.wvrentalassistance.com on your computer, smart phone, or tablet. If you do not have computer or internet access, call 1-866-623-6284 to request a paper application.
Landlords also benefit from this program. If you own a rental property and think your tenant might be eligible to apply, student or not, send them to our website. Approved applications pay rent directly to landlords in most cases, and the utilities are paid to the utility providers. Landlords continue to receive income on their investment and renters have stable housing for up to 18 months. It’s a win-win.
If you qualify for MRAP, don’t wait to apply. The sooner you complete your application, the sooner we can process and pay your claim.
We recognize that COVID-19 has created myriad issues in the housing and rental markets, and we are eager to do our part in providing relief to Mountaineers who need it most.
Erica Boggess is the executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.