Everyone has a pair of headphones that they use on a daily basis. They use them when walking to class, or just sitting in the Mountainlair watching Netflix on their laptop.
But we fail to recognize the effect that wearing headphones has on the community around us.
Have you ever wanted to say hello to someone walking past you, but stopped yourself when you realized that they were listening to music?
Headphones make people seem unapproachable, and hurt our sense of campus community.
This is especially necessary when it comes to providing a comfortable environment for freshmen. As a senior, I am often stopped to be asked for directions or questions about tasks like ordering textbooks.
By wearing headphones, we no longer see our academic peers as friendly and helpful, so much as closed off and standoffish.
Lanie Sigmon, a sophomore here at WVU, agrees. She mentioned that she wished she could approach people more.
She says “When I walk around campus I see all these students with headphones in. I would love to approach them, but because they have headphones in, they aren’t very approachable.”
Sigmon also brings up an additional point.
She talked about another major impact: vehicle accidents involving people listening to headphones.
If you wear headphones around campus, then you know you can’t hear a thing.
People who wear headphones while crossing the street need to be more aware of their surroundings.
They need to make sure that they are looking both ways before crossing the street, instead of at their phone, trying to find the perfect song.
We all know how cars will push the gas pedal to the floor to get across University Ave. outside of the Mountainlair by scaring the pedestrians into hesitation.
It’s easy to become oblivious to this threat when engaged in a good song.
An article from Livescience found that the death and injury rates have tripled in the last six years, whereby those involved were pedestrians wearing headphones.
Headphones provide excellent benefits to users and those around them, but they have a time and a place.
We need to be more cognizant of when and where we choose to use them.