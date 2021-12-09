The intent behind TED Talks, defined in extended acronym as “Technology. Entertainment. Design.” is admirable. But it is more often than not far from a complete education on a given talking point.
As University students, staff, and members of the human race, we need to be critical of the information and ideas that we are exposed to, not always regarding them without second thought as indisputable fact.
TED talks introduce innovative ways of thinking, new approaches to world and community issues and more often than not, very powerful and persuasive speakers.
Whether their credibility comes from their life experience, extensive research, or simply their confidence and performance, the audience is often easily inspired.
And that is precisely the point of the program: to inspire.
However, as observers, flabbergasted by the power of a presentation that is somehow moving in an impossibly simplistic manner, we get caught up in the clarity and coherence of the performance.
Sure, we are inspired, but not always adequately informed.
Suddenly, solving world hunger seems like an easy feat.
Even achieving your personal life ambitions is going to be a piece of cake with a fresh outlook you’d never considered. In fact, you’re so inspired, you’ll start tomorrow.
And yet, in 10 or 12 or 22 minutes, we are exposed to incredibly vast political, economic, and social issues, and their seemingly black and white solutions.
We are hungry. They are consumed.
But many lack nutrition. TED has a history of banning talks for inconsistencies or misinformation, and even those with good ratings, lack critical explanations to simple “Why?” or “How?” inquiries.
Further, there is a difference between TED talks, and TEDx talks, in that while the former is designed for a more global audience, the latter is catered to a more local geographic or social area.
So while you can find a TED talk on just about anything, sometimes little besides the title may be relevant to your specific climate.
And it would be foolish to overlook the fact that though speakers at TED are never paid, the possibility of a future book deal, endorsement or speaking contract is never out of the question.
Though we are a nation of overconsumers, we need to be careful about what we are feeding our minds and supplement the positions proposed by Ted Talks with further mindful insight.