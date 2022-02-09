This place is an absolute goldmine, especially for a Sunday girls’ brunch. This cute little café and coffee shop located in the Seneca Center is a must go here in Morgantown. The Seneca Center is a very interesting place if you have never been there.
I have been there multiple times when I was in need of a gift. It is a perfect place to go if you are in need of random things that you do not really need. This venue is a hideaway but a good spot to go if you are in search of a place to explore on a boring Sunday.
As soon as you step inside, you feel like you are walking into a Boston tea party. The accented walls were filled with multiple hats that were just waiting to be used as a photo prop; also, this place had amazing natural light for selfies.
The place was also booming for Sunday brunch, most of the tables were consumed by pre-made reservations. I would recommend making a reservation before you go as well because of their limited seating. The tables were quite small and close together, which I was not the biggest fan of.
I would probably not recommend this place for the louder crowd because this place was very calm and soft: the kind of place where everyone whispers.
Now, let's get into the best part. The food was to die for. I was extremely surprised over their tea options. They had over three pages of choices, which for a tea shop you could expect, but they had every single flavor imaginable.
I played it safe and opted for one of my favorites, vanilla matcha. This matcha also is different from your average from Starbucks because this is water based not milk based. The tea was so smooth yet felt almost like the thickness of milk. I added in the essentials as well: stevia and cream. The place also offered a sample tray, which is pictured above.
I went for the ‘cream party’ option, which was four mini sandwiches and a scone. I opted for the butter scone over the banana bread, which I regretted when I tasted a bite of my friend’s banana bread.
The butter scone was a little dry and almost just tasted like a Tudor's biscuit, which in reference, I hate. The sandwiches, let me tell you, were phenomenal. My favorite was the dill cucumber. It was cream cheese, dill and cold cucumbers on cold bread. The four mini sandwiches were all so interesting that it made the whole experience so much more enjoyable. It was a surprise with every bite.
Although the food, vibes and experience were amazing, it was expensive. In total with tips, it was 17 dollars. The sandwiches were bite-sized so I was still hungry. I would still definitely recommend this place maybe for a business meeting or catching up with friends but not a place you would go to grub.
The Tea Shoppe
709 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown WV, 26505
(304)-413-0890
Food style- Breakfast/ Lunch
Dining style: More formal yet still causal
$$
Offers: Takeout, delivery, alcohol, free parking, contactless payments, wheelchair accessible