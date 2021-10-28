Hulu
Possessor
Imagine a world where assassins could use brain implants to leave their body and jump into others in order to kill their targets. This is the terrifying world that Brandon Cronenberg (the son of master David Cronenberg) creates in his sophomore picture as we follow an assassin who loses herself with each body she invades. Andrea Risenborough and Christopher Abbott are riveting as the dark, brooding world chews them up and spits them out. And Cronenberg never lets the atmosphere get wretched enough to deprive the story of empathy. Every move is calculated with precision while still having the vicious momentum of a primal instinct, like an unforgettable nightmare that’s too powerful to shake.
Also look for: You’re Next, The Lodge, 30 Days of Night
HBO Max
Trick ‘r Treat
Michael Dougherty’s extremely clever horror anthology has gained cult status since its 2007 release for seamlessly blending genres, capturing the best of the Halloween aesthetic, and inventing a holiday mascot in Sam, a mischievous little creature who’s both vicious and adorable in equal measure. This is the most consistent horror anthology I have ever seen, each story packing its own unique punch while still finding ways to weave the spooky tales into one cohesive web. You can smell the wet autumn leaves, hear the crinkle of candy wrappers, feel the glow from the jack-o-lanterns; it’s the film’s unabating presentation of Halloween traditions that makes it a perfect watch for the 31st.
Also look for: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Shining, The Evil Dead, 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, Poltergeist
Netflix
Raw
This French horror, coming-of-age combo from Julie Ducournau will forever change the way you look at an uncooked chicken breast. Staggeringly smart and fearlessly unflinching, Ducournau sets you on a path of uncomfortability as vegetarian vet student Justine eats a rabbit kidney during a hazing ritual, and finds herself overwhelmed by a newfound insatiable hunger for meat. It’s a queasy, relentless debut that examines the human appetite and the body that craves to be fed, and if you can stomach it all, it’s a journey well worth taking.
Also look for: It Comes at Night, The Strangers, Gerald’s Game
Amazon Prime Video
Midsommar
Just a year after his horrifying debut, “Hereditary,” Ari Aster released his follow-up which harnesses the best that psychological horror has to offer: quietly seeping into your soul, changing your psyche, and leaving you scared of where you end up. Featuring an amazing lead performance from powerhouse Florence Pugh, “Midsommar” boils slow, but also isn’t afraid to show its horror in broad daylight, in mental breakdowns and gruesome rituals. It asks the question: what do we cling to in the face of instability? The answers Aster leaves you with will wreak havoc in your mind long before you can expel its frightening truths.
One Cut of the Dead
One part campy satire, one part meta dissection of low budget indie filmmaking, Ueda’s ingenious zombie comedy is a blast, never taking its foot off the gas or missing a beat. It feels as though the film is always trying to one-up itself from one scene to the next and that experimentation feels fresh at each turn. It’s a truly inspiring slice of independent cinema that both honors the work of the past in a charming way while constantly looking for nooks and crannies to establish itself as a sign of the future. If you’re looking for something lighter this Halloween season without sacrificing food for thought, “One Cut of the Dead” welcomes you to laugh and feast on its brains.
Also look for : The Dark and The Wicked, Revenge, Night of the Living Dead, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Suspiria, The Descent, Shudder
Disney + (For those who scare easy)
Look for: Hocus Pocus, The Haunted Mansion, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Halloweentown