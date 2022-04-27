Trenton Straight, the Daily Athenaeum's current news editor, was selected as the publication's next editor in chief for the 2022-23 academic year. His first day is May 1. Read an introductory letter from him below.
Dear reader,
Storytelling is everything, especially here. In West Virginia, it’s how we learn, how we grow.
Growing up, I watched the evening national news with my parents and I would get so excited every time they mentioned West Virginia.
However, my excitement often turned to disappointment when the stories followed a similar narrative: opioids, obesity and chemical spills.
It was until my first year of college that I began finding counternarratives about my home.
Reading Elizabeth Catte’s “What You’re Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” was an eye-opening experience for me. It made me realize that West Virginia is more than the monolithic view pushed by outsiders.
Naturally, it was reassuring to find counter-narratives about Appalachia from Appalachians, including its rich culture and diverse people.
Seeing how people of this region resisted these stereotypes inspired me to become a storyteller. It made me love journalism and how it can empower others.
The late Henry Grunwald of TIME magazine wrote: “Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph and the signs of horror are still in the air.”
Grunwald’s type of journalism is what I want The Daily Athenaeum to continue to strive for over the next year.
Student publications across the nation play a vital role as watchdogs on campus and shed light on the stories of students when no one else will.
Though I’m proud of the opportunities that WVU provides to students, I’m aware of its shortcomings.
The DA has a commitment to the students of WVU. Over the next year, I will make sure this paper and its staff listen to students and hold campus administrators accountable.
I want you, the reader, to trust our work. It’s not enough for us to provide news alone — but also stories that are meaningful.
As editor-in-chief, I want to work with you to make this campus a better place for everyone.
If you have a story, an idea or a question, feel free to call me at 304-293-4141 or shoot me an email at tns0026@mix.wvu.edu.