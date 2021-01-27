When it was announced midway through March 2020 that the highly anticipated hit show “Euphoria” had paused production due to the coronavirus and wasn't expected to return until 2021, fans were admittedly crushed. The itch for new episodes grew even stronger when Zendaya took home the Emmy that same year for her phenomenal performance as Rue.
Luckily, Sam Levinson, the show's creator, managed to gather part of his team back together to create two special episodes that would act as a bridge into the newest season, and they both exceed expectations.
The second special episode, “F--- Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” released Jan. 23, focuses on Rue’s romantic love interest, Jules (Hunter Schafer). Following the runaway attempt that ended season one, Jules finds herself in a therapy session reflecting and processing her own identity, the past events that have shaped it and who she wants to be moving forward.
In its opening minutes, Jules’ special episode establishes an artistic connection to its predecessor when her therapist asks why she ran away: we view an extended sequence of Jules’ eye as memories reflect off the iris in quick succession to Lorde’s heartbreaking ballad “Liability.”
It’s a palpable moment that reflects the more experimental side of Levinson sprinkled throughout both specials favoring simplicity against the usual high energy pacing. However, things quickly become tangled in a web of confusion as Jules digs up her buried anxieties to navigate the past.
With Rue, her problems came consecutively. We spent season one watching as she endured and bottled her struggles because being weaved into her hardships was the only way she knew how to deal. Jules doesn’t wear her frustrations so visibly; her approach is much less direct and frequently came across as flaky even in the sweetest reprieves.
The structure this time around is more scattered to reflect that difference, breaking the confined nature of Rue’s one location conversation with Ali (Colman Domingo) by jarring us in and out of dream sequences and flashbacks as Jules' avalanche of vulnerability pushes itself out of her hard shell. It melds us closer to Jules and her dizzying mindset than we’ve ever been before as reality becomes concretely hard to identify.
This success can certainly be traced back to Schafer’s most expressive and complex performance to date, and the essential decision to place her in the writing room, giving the in-depth character study a level of honesty that would have otherwise felt scripted without her close creative input.
With that said, the product can be slightly too overwhelming for its own good. The hectic nature of the trips into her mind loses some of the engagement achieved in the tightness of Rue’s special, but thankfully, never so much that it drifts away from the rich emotions beneath the madness.
“Euphoria” promises with these specials, both in plot and creative freedom, a vast array of possibilities going forward with season two in how it will not only strengthen the bonds between these character’s most passionate desires, but how it will confidently explore and define them as individuals compelling enough to get lost in all on their own.
Watch now on HBO Max.