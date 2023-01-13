Last year saw quite the influx of good, great and incredible records hitting the ears of music fans across the world.
It seemed to be a year where many artists and bands dropped their most acclaimed works in their respective careers.
Now, here's a look at U92's rankings for the best 25 albums of the year.
1. "Ants From Up There" - Black Country, New Road
This triumphant sophomore effort from the English art-rockers blend dizzying melodies and more traditional song structure with familiar post-rock sounds to create a product that is more accessible, without sacrificing an ounce of creativity or ambition.
Frontman Isaac Wood’s bona fides as a lyricist were on full display previously, but on Ants From Up There, his writing is expanded to new emotional heights. With each track, Wood details a loose narrative about the ending of something great but ultimately unsustainable.
It’s apt then that the creation of this record culminated with Wood’s departure from the band- making this release a sort of posthumous swan song for the version of the group that recorded it.
2. "Darklife" - death's dynamic shroud
An absolutely stunning album. “Darklife” represents a turning of the page for electronic music. The latest effort from the trio of noise-makers, presents to the listener the complete opposite of what its title suggests.
The record is a course full of uniquely creative tracks that showcase what electronic music can sound like when pushed to its limits. Plunder-phonics, experimental pop, psy-trance, vapor wave, and a litany of other microgenres play vital roles in creating the expansive soundscape that is present throughout the album.
Through this soundplay the group forms an entirely new language in the vein of previous innovators like Boards of Canada, The Avalanches, or even the late SOPHIE - guiding the listener through lush and layered vignettes that feel altogether new.
3. "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You" - Big Thief
After years of growth and critical acclaim the Brooklyn indie rockers have found the opus they were always capable of in “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”.
At a sprawling 20 tracks and 80 minute run time the efforts here are exhaustive but never exhausting as Adrienne Lenker and co’s kaleidoscopic playfulness manage to keep things fresh throughout. From backwater bluegrass country, to ethereal indie rock, and even some trip-hop inspired lo-fi experimentation - this record really does it all.
“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” stands as maybe one of the best pieces of indie rock in years and as the defining achievement of the band so far.
4. "Hellfire" - black midi
Brutal. Visceral. Primal. Mere words can’t describe the otherworldly experience it is to listen to this from front to back. Planting their foot firmly in the ground as the band to pay attention to for the remainder of the decade is the commandeering black midi.
With “Hellfire” the avant-garde, boundary pushing rock band hailing from London, England has not only released their best record to date but also an imposing artistic statement that demands attention.
Throughout the album's 10 tracks, the trio goes on a surreal and overwhelming odyssey of jazz influenced prog-rock adventures that delve into the apocalyptic, the serene and everything in between, creating an end product that is at once boundlessly dizzying and technically impressive.
Chaos reigns down in Hellfire — a beautiful, cacophonous wall of sound that blends together perfectly.
5. "The Forever Story" - JID
From the detailed portrayals of family strife and generational poverty on tracks like like “Crack Sandwich” or “Sistanem”, to the braggadocious arrogance of tracks like “Can’t Punk Me” or “Just In Time”, to the heart wrenching balladry of “Kody Blu 31” with “The Forever Story”, JID has cemented his place within the cannon of hip-hop as a top tier style chameleon, lyricist and storyteller.
A technically impressive affair throughout, the record never falters from being anything other than an enjoyable and impactful listen despite the often serious subject matter.
Even if it’s a process that may take forever, creative achievements like this one prove that it’s not futile.