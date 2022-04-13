“Game-day hangout offering casual American eats, a large beer selection & a comfy vibe.” This description of The Varsity Club is straight from Google, but I could not agree more. Before my meal, I did some local research, asking my roommates and friends. Very few of my friends had ever been there.
Located steps away from the stadium, this place is in such an awkward spot with little advertising. I can see why they are so low key. The inside also holds the most West Virginia memorabilia I have ever seen. From jerseys to signs with interesting quotes, this is the kind of place that comes to mind when I think of what a college town bar and grille would look like in West Virginia.
The menu was also extremely impressive. The six page menu had any option you could possibly want. Everything from pizza to wings to seafood. My personal favorites were all of the fried food options.
I ended up going with a staple: a fried chicken sandwich with new chipotle lime sauce. There were so many interesting options, including several appetizing wraps. I switched the basic fries as a side to their truffle fries. This was a great choice. These truffle fries changed my life.
They were real, hand-cut and super thin fries. The fries were so crispy that they crunched with every bite. The fries were as thin as a pencil and varied in length. As you can see in the picture, they gave me enough fries to feed an army. I ate those fries for the next three days. They were soaked with flavor. The outside was drenched in parmesan cheese and seasoning, but the taste came from the inside.
The sandwich was similar to Popeyes: the size of the breast, the crispness and even the way the chicken juice oozed out as I took a bite. The chicken breast was bigger than my palm. They put shaved lettuce on top of the breast, and it was difficult to eat without the lettuce escaping everywhere.
Although it was messy and quite hard to eat, the whole meal could have fed two people, or in my case, one very hungry college girl obsessed with food. With the sandwich, the fries and the perfectly paired pickle, the meal was outstanding.
Varsity Club was the best bar food I have had in such a long time. If you have not been here yet, I highly recommend this place and argue that it is one of the best places to eat here in Morgantown. This would be a perfect place to take visitors or parents if they want a taste of the real West Virginia.
Varsity Club
11AM-11PM
910 Willowdale Road, Morgantown, WV, 26505
(304)599-5990