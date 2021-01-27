With January coming to a close and almost a full year around the sun since our world turned upside down with the pandemic, I think a lot of us can say, “what just happened?”
Quarantine, telework, online school and social distancing has almost transformed our everyday lives completely. A lot of us stayed indoors, became much more sedentary and maybe even felt a little hopeless for our everyday normal lives returning to normal. With this year starting off a little different than we hoped, I want to spread more positivity and a healthier mindset that we all might have let go of this past year. It’s hard being secluded and even harder being, what seems like, trapped inside.
This year, no matter what challenges you may face, I want everyone to realize a healthy lifestyle starts with a healthier mindset. I’m here to be a guide to self love, motivation and overall well being.
In times like this, it’s easy to forget how important taking care of yourself is. With exercise tips, mindful eating and positive thinking, I hope to transform this year for others to know that you can always turn a negative into a positive.
If anything, this past year we’ve had a lot of time to think and really reflect on ourselves. What do you want out of this life, what do you want for yourself and most importantly, what do you do everyday to make an impact in your life for a better tomorrow? I want to expand your mindset, change your outlook and start to manifest a better life for yourself, no matter the circumstances.
Take a second to close your eyes, think of all the adversity you’ve dealt with this past year and thank yourself for being so strong and resilient. You've persevered to make it to today. You’re stronger than you think and smarter than you know. This is the start to a different chapter in your life, be excited, get ready and know that you are more important than anything else!
Today, I challenge you to take just 10 minutes of your day and reflect on what you've been through. Then, plan what you are going to do today to make this day better than yesterday.
Mental health is so important, so make sure you're looking out for yourself and not getting caught up in helping others. Here's to the start of a new you!