This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
For families wondering where to eat this weekend, especially those navigating Morgantown for the first time, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of my favorite family-friendly restaurants near campus.
Apple Annie’s
If I had to pick one restaurant to go to for the rest of my time in Morgantown, it would be Apple Annie’s. No question.
Not only is it a family-owned restaurant, but it also doubles as a bakery that makes some of the best homemade cookies in the area.
Although Apple Annie’s is a bit out of the way, I consider it a hidden gem. I recommend stopping here sometime this weekend for a family meal.
The menu is all-inclusive, with West Virginia’s own staple of pepperoni rolls, breakfast specials, made to order burgers and more.
If anything, be sure to grab some cookies on the way home. My family loves to grab a dozen for the road. Some of their favorites include the lemon cookie, double chocolate and M&M cookies.
Day & Night Cereal Bar
Opening this past summer, Day & Night Cereal Bar is a late-night favorite among WVU students. With an exotic variety of options, you can experience flavor profiles that you can’t find in cereal from the grocery store.
Customers can choose to get their cereal in the form of a bowl, a milkshake or a waffle. You can add toppings like Oreo bits, Hershey Kisses, whipped cream, brownie bites, peppermint pieces or marshmallows. These make for delicious additions to whatever you choose.
I decided to get a strawberry shortcake milkshake, which had strawberry Special K and Golden Grams blended in and on top. The hard texture of the cereal contrasted nicely with the beautifully thick milkshake.
In a cozy, colorful space downtown, this restaurant would be an especially great choice for families with small children. Stop by for a unique dessert after you finish your shopping downtown.
Mountain State Brewing Co.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly restaurant that has a wide variety of options (and brews), then Mountain State is the place for you!
Mountain State was the first restaurant I went to on campus after being dropped off by my parents during my freshman year. My mom and I went together over Labor Day weekend.
I was greeted with a large menu full of many great options. Mountain State is known for its wide variety of wood-fired sandwiches and flatbreads.
I ended up getting the cheeseburger flatbread, which is a unique pizza with a french fry base, ground beef, American cheese and other typical pizza toppings. I love the uniqueness and diversity of the menu. There is something for everyone!
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Which Wich is a made to order sandwich shop located right in our main dining location downtown, the Mountainlair. It is hard to miss, as the smells of freshly cooked bread and meats immediately hit your nose upon entering the building.
One of the coolest things about Which Wich is they have specialty sandwiches you can choose from, as well as a make-your-own section. Upon entering the line, customers grab slips of paper located on the wall and fill out their own order, which can include a drink, chips and a cookie! I highly recommend the cookies, which are made using strictly yellow M&M’s.
My personal favorite sandwiches are the Grinder, their take on an Italian hoagie, and the Meat Balr, a delicious meatball sub. Arguably the best part about the Which Wich sandwiches, however, is that they can be covered using student meal plans!
World of Wings
Another on-campus favorite of mine is World Of Wings (W.O.W.), located right off the Engineering PRT on the floor. As the name suggests, this is a wing-themed restaurant; however, they do serve a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and fries.
With each order of wings, you get to choose two different sauces to come with your meal. What I love about W.O.W. is that the sauces come on the side, eliminating a ton of mess and allowing you to dip at your leisure. The sauces range in spiciness, so be sure to check out the menu before selecting your sauces. My favorite is the Kansas City, which is a mild BBQ.
Ordering at W.O.W. is easy. You simply enter your name on the screens at the counter, select your meal and pay right on the screen. W.O.W. also accepts meal plans, so I would highly recommend taking advantage of that fact.