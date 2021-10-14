Students hate to pay outrageous amounts for parking. As a student worker myself, I understand that trying to pay for parking in addition to living expenses and school is a pain.
WVU should make a parking garage strictly dedicated to students, and those students should be able to give whatever they want. Call it a loose change garage.
Sure, the University may have the parking in the Mountainlair, or the Evansdale Crossing, but many cannot afford this everyday. Some students are struggling, whether that be paying for school, or paying their rent and bills.
Currently, the parking in the Mountainlair is $1.50 for an hour. Imagine working a six hour shift. That is about $9.00 each day. This adds up quickly, amounting easily to several hundred dollars a year.
Stress eats at the minds of the college-aged generation. These financial concerns are tethered to further academic and social repercussions.
Students living off campus, specifically, are plagued with worry about where to park to get to their classes or student organizations in a timely manner, without having to spend their life savings on the ability to attend. At WVU especially, this is a concern because of the spread-out nature of the campus.
WVU parking doesn’t have to be free, but they could provide a more affordable alternative. Most people have loose change floating around their car. If everyone would pay what they could when they could to a new University parking garage, the minds and wallets of students would benefit.
According to WVU Transportation, the campus has based its rates for parking on the rate of local areas within Morgantown. The intention was to make parking affordable for students, but this intention is overshadowed by the desire for convenience on behalf of the University.
An important flaw to note: the University’s partnership with ParkMobile in recent years has raised parking rates. Although the University now offers paying for parking with credit cards because of the ParkMobile app, convenience did not come without a cost.
Permit parking at WVU is not always favorable either. It is not uncommon for an undergraduate student to have a parking space by the Law School, requiring them to walk a mile to reach their vehicle.
At Marshall University, the parking permits differ. Permits for the whole year are only $170, and students are not confined to a single lot. At WVU, it costs at least $252 per year to park your car in a gravel lot. Prices raise significantly with paved or covered spaces.
We, as students, have the ability to voice our concerns and enact change. Parking at WVU is not simple, but the solution is. If West Virginia University would add a loose change parking garage, students campus-wide would benefit.