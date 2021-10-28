Like every other state school, WVU’s Morgantown campus offers your run-of-the-mill college majors: Biology, Communications, Accounting, etc.
But, as one of the University’s mottos states, as written on the side of the Mountainlair, mountaineers strive to “Go First”. What WVU needs now is to be one of the first schools in the nation to introduce a Medicinal Plant Chemistry program to their campus.
Similar to subjects like Forensics, Puppetry and Sports and Adventure Media, this slightly off-the-beaten track major would entice out-of-state students to travel to attend West Virginia University and bring positive attention to the college.
Not only would this increase student diversity, but it would put West Virginia at the forefront of an industry currently on an exponential rise.
As of now, only a select few colleges around the country offer similar programs, including Northern Michigan University (MI), Minot State University (ND), and Elmira College (NY).
Though recreational marijuana is not yet legal in West Virginia, medical marijuana is, and further legislation is to come. At the moment, House Bill 2291 and Senate Bill 649, which seek to legalize the personal use and possession of marijuana, have already been introduced.
Nationwide, 36 states have legalized the drug medicinally, and 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use.
Though this degree may sound silly, the coursework is not a laughing matter. In Northern Michigan University’s Program, students take exceptionally rigorous chemistry classes including Biochemistry, General Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Gas and Liquid Chromatography. They also take classes in the fields of Biology, Botany and Geography in addition to three required classes and two required seminars in Medicinal Plant Chemistry.
At the end of the established program at NMU, students look to get jobs in laboratories, open their own dispensaries, or work in the medicinal or therapeutic facet of the field. With the cannabis industry growing so rapidly, the job search hardly requires searching at all.
To tailor their coursework to their desired specification, the university offers two tracks for their students to consider: The entrepreneurial track, which includes course subjects such as Accounting, Marketing, Management and Law, or the Bio-analytical Track which includes coursework in areas such as Genetics, Spectroscopy and Microbiology.
In the year after its creation at Northern Michigan University, the program had 12 students.The next fall, 180 students declared Medicinal Plant Chemistry as their major, and just three years later, students from 48 out of 50 states were represented in the program.
Upon the implementation of a similar degree, this same traffic and attention could easily be introduced to West Virginia University’s campus, especially given the myriad of other pull factors the school provides.
The time to “Go first” is now, for we’d certainly reach new highs in higher education with a Medicinal Plant Chemistry program.