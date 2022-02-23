Adult diagnosis is hard, and it is even harder when you are in college. However, this diagnosis means that you can now request accommodations as needed. For many, this is a turn around for grades, social life and a boost in confidence. Unless, that is, you are a student at WVU—even more so if you are autistic.
Earlier this year, I advocated for my own psychological testing and was diagnosed with ADHD. I was able to successfully get the bare minimum accommodations for my diagnosis. The process was deplorable, and they were unwilling to provide specific treatments. Instead, you were generalized and would receive the same accommodations as everyone else. Still, it helped some.
However, when I was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), I found myself in a downhill spiral. A quick discussion with my caseworker with the Office of Accessibility simply told me: “There wasn’t much other than what they had given me”.
At this point, I began to realize that WVU did not care about their autistic students. Most of their accommodations are designated for students with ADHD, hearing impairments or visual impairments. The school could do more to help their autistic students adjust to the wave of negative sensory input, problem-solving difficulties, and socialization issues that often come with college.
By not implementing more programs, WVU continues to postulate the concept that college is made of neurotypical people and neurotypical people only. Worse of all, I found that WVU supports Autism Speaks, an organization bent on finding a “cure” for autism and advocating for the dependency of people with autism. This group is one of the biggest enemies of self-advocacy for individuals with autism.
I scoured the internet for resources, desperately searching for anything that could help me. A holy grail sat in front of me: Mind Fit. This is a WVU run tutoring service that helps students with ADHD and autism set a schedule, prep for the day, and includes a list of helpful tools—even a sensory room built for calming students. The kicker? The cheapest plan is the limited package (1-2 hours a week), which is 1,500 dollars a semester. Meanwhile, the total package (7-8 hours) is 2,600 dollars. My dreams were crushed. The tools that were so important for the success of many students with autism sat behind a paywall.
Despite WVU being so “informed” about autism, they continue to make students pay for equality and accessibility. The university does not aim to help their disabled students. Instead, WVU aims to drain their bank accounts for a glimmer of hope.
This school needs to become aware. They need to understand the basics behind autism and that it is not ADHD, needing separate accommodations. Even more so, not every ASD student is the same and often requires specific accommodations. Similar to Autism Speaks, WVU enforces the idea of making the student dependent on them for any type of success.
To support the removal of Autism Speaks from WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities and WVU websites, sign this petition.
Chris Pena is a sophomore forensic science student at WVU.