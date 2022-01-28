Hosted by Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass, the "Are You Still Watching?" podcast discusses TV shows, past and present, the impact they’ve had in pop culture and the mark they’ve left on our society. New episodes are available every Friday!

Sydney and Chloe are back this week and are in a smackdown arguing for and against the iconic 90s sitcoms "Friends" and "Seinfeld". Listen to Are You Still Watching? at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.