Hosted by Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass, the "Are You Still Watching?" podcast discusses TV shows, past and present, the impact they’ve had in pop culture and the mark they’ve left on our society. New episodes are available every Friday!

 
  This week, Sydney Wentz goes solo to review the 2000s hit drama One Tree Hill. She details the plot, characters, iconic moments, impact and personal attachment to the show. Listen to "Are You Still Watching?" at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts. 