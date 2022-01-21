Hosted by Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass, the "Are You Still Watching?" podcast discusses TV shows, past and present, the impact they’ve had in pop culture and the mark they’ve left on our society. New episodes are available every Friday!

In this premiere episode, co-hosts Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass discuss the plot, characters, stars, iconic moments and guest stars from the iconic sitcom "The Golden Girls."