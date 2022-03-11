Are You Still Watching Podcast: The Office vs Parks and Rec
Are You Still Watching Podcast
Hosted by Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass, the "Are You Still Watching?" podcast discusses TV shows, past and present, the impact they’ve had in pop culture and the mark they’ve left on our society. New episodes are available every Friday!
Sydney and Chloe are back with another sitcom showdown. This weeks match-up is The Office vs Parks and Recreation. They compare plot, characters, cultural impact and iconic moments from both shows. Listen to Are You Still Watching at thedaonline.com/podcasts or whoever you stream podcasts.
