Are You Still Watching Podcast: The Real Housewives
Are You Still Watching Podcast
Hosted by Sydney Wentz and Chloe Snodgrass, the "Are You Still Watching?" podcast discusses TV shows, past and present, the impact they’ve had in pop culture and the mark they’ve left on our society. New episodes are available every Friday!
This week, Chloe is joined by two very special guests, her roommates, Maria Amber and Julia Deutsch to discuss one of their favorite shows... The Real Housewives Franchises! Listen to 'Are You Still Watching?' at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
