Have you ever wondered how media outlets can report on an event minutes after it occurred, or even as it’s still happening? Covering breaking news takes a lot of planning and precision. Many times media outlets have reported false information because they were trying to share the story as quickly as possible.
At the Daily Athenaeum, we want to be the news source where people at West Virginia University and in Morgantown can go to learn about current events and gather factual information. We love to be the first to report on an event, but we are more concerned with sharing accurate information.
In the newest episode of our podcast Behind the Story, Duncan Slade, staff photographer, and SeVohn Hunter, podcast editor, discuss what's going through a reporter's head while covering breaking news. Duncan shares how he was able to successfully cover the Morgantown rockslide as the events were unfolding.
