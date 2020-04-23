The podcast that's all about YOU! We'll chat with students, professors, and professionals from West Virginia University about how COVID-19 has affected their studies, their jobs, and their future. This podcast is a place where all Mountaineers can share how they're handling our current situation. Please leave us a voice message -> https://anchor.fm/covid-19-chronicles/message so we can hear from you!
In the premiere episode of the newest Daily Athenaeum podcast, SeVohn Hunter, podcast editor, and Hannah Williams, managing editor, discuss how the pandemic has affected their lives as WVU seniors. How has COVID-19 affected you? Leave us a voice message at https://anchor.fm/covid-19-chronicles/message.
