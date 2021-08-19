Each Thursday, the DA Digest brings you the print edition of the DA in podcast form! Listen in for the latest news and sports at West Virginia University and beyond.

On this first episode of the DA Digest podcast editor Sydney Wentz interviews assistant news editor Sadaf Nikzad about her story covering WVU starting off the semester with a 30 day mask mandate. To read Sadaf's full story visit thedaonline.com . To stream the DA Digest visit thedaonline.com/dadigestpodcast or wherever you stream podcasts. 