Each Thursday, the DA Digest brings you the print edition of the DA in podcast form! Listen in for the latest news and sports at West Virginia University and beyond.

This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz sits down with sports editor Charles Montgomery to discuss the DA staff's meeting with President Gee and one particular quote that was quite memorable... To read the full story visit thedaonline.com . To stream the DA Digest visit thedaonline.com/dadigestpodcast or wherever you stream podcasts. 