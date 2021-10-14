This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz sits down with sports editor Charles Montgomery to discuss how name, image and likeness laws are effecting WVU student athletes and the company that a few student athletes have done endorsement deals with. To read the full story visit thedaonline.com. Listen to the DA Digest at thedaonline.com/podcasts or wherever you stream podcasts.
DA Digest Podcast: October 13, 2021 ft. Charles Montgomery
DA Digest Podcast
Each Thursday, the DA Digest brings you the print edition of the DA in podcast form! Listen in for the latest news and sports at West Virginia University and beyond.
