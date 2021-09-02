On this week's special edition of the DA Digest, podcast editor Sydney Wentz sits down with sports editor Charles Montgomery and assistant sports editor Nick Kramer to discuss WVU football's upcoming season opener, some new names and faces we can expect to make waves through Mountaineer nation and the biggest questions still up in the air as game day grows closer. To read more on the stories covered visit thedaonline.com. Listen to the DA Digest every Thursday at thedaonline.com or wherever you stream podcasts.
DA Digest Podcast: September 2, 2021(Special Edition ft. Charles Montgomery & Nick Kramer)
DA Digest Podcast
Each Thursday, the DA Digest brings you the print edition of the DA in podcast form! Listen in for the latest news and sports at West Virginia University and beyond.
