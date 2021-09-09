Each Thursday, the DA Digest brings you the print edition of the DA in podcast form! Listen in for the latest news and sports at West Virginia University and beyond.

This week, podcast editor Sydney Wentz sits down with editor-in-chief Duncan Slade to discuss the WVU community pushing for or against a vaccine mandate on campus. To read the full story covered visit thedaonline.com. To listen to the DA Digest visit thedaonline.com/podcasts or stream every episode wherever you get podcasts. 