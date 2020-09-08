In this episode of 18-24, Podcast Editor Abby Smith covers why young people don’t vote and events that have impacted Generation Z’s world view. Make sure you are registered to vote by visiting https://www.vote.org. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts. Next week, we will cover voting in the age of the pandemic with special guest Dr. Erik Herron.

 