In this episode of 18-24, Podcast Editor Abby Smith covers election fraud and the fundamental ways the pandemic is changing this election. Make sure you are registered to vote by visiting https://www.vote.org. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, here are some resources:

https://www.monongaliacountyclerk.com

https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/PollWorkers/Register/

