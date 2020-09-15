In this episode of 18-24, Podcast Editor Abby Smith covers election fraud and the fundamental ways the pandemic is changing this election. Make sure you are registered to vote by visiting https://www.vote.org. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, here are some resources:
https://www.monongaliacountyclerk.com
