In this episode of 18-24, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at candidates running for executive offices in West Virginia. Make sure you are registered to vote by visiting https://www.vote.org. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.
