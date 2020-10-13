This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith takes a look at some of the most competitive races for U.S. House and Senate seats and seats that are up for re-election in the state of West Virginia. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.
 
Interested in the Faculty Senate's Social Justice Summit Series? Click here to register: https://tinyurl.com/wvu-sjs-survey
 
Vulnerable Races:
 
https://cookpolitical.com/ratings/house-race-ratings
 
https://cookpolitical.com/ratings/senate-race-ratings
 
West Virginia House Races:
 
https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_House_of_Representatives_elections_in_West_Virginia,_2020
 
West Virginia Senate Race:
 
https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Senate_election_in_West_Virginia,_2020