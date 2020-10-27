This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith discusses the Presidential race. More specifically, what challenges the candidates are facing in the week leading up to Election Day. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.
18-24 Episode 7: The Presidential Race
DA Deep Dives Podcast
DA Deep Dives is your one-stop-shop for all of the DA's miniseries.
Sources of Information for this Podcast:
