This week, Podcast Editor Abby Smith discusses the Presidential race. More specifically, what challenges the candidates are facing in the week leading up to Election Day. To listen to this podcast, visit the https://www.thedaonline.com/deepdive or subscribe to DA Deep Dives wherever you listen to podcasts.

 
Sources of Information for this Podcast:
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-politics-florida-elections-509ad83f6d40e08fb715da44548f62e0
 
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/
 
https://theweek.com/speedreads/942342/trump-campaign-running-money
 
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/522638-did-donald-trump-deliver-to-voters-with-that-last-debate-performance
 
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/11/us/politics/biden-harris-on-the-issues.html