This week, DubV 411 hosts Maddie and Lauren talk about news around campus, including Big Daddy deciding to not open in Morgantown, the new WV abortion law, Bob Huggins Day, and Greek life hijinks. Plus, a preview of this week's WVU vs. Towson Tigers football game, current art exhibits at WVU, live music at 123 Pleasant Street and much more!
DubV 411 is West Virginia University’s very own weekly update podcast. Every week, Maddie Harris and Lauren Taylor will let you know what's happening in the coming week on campus and around Morgantown.
