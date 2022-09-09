DubV 411 hosts Maddie and Lauren bring you the buzz this week at WVU, including the first confirmed monkeypox case on campus, what to know about this weekend's Gold Rush football game, details on the September Art Walk in Morgantown and much more!

DubV 411 is West Virginia University’s very own weekly update podcast. Every week, Maddie Harris and Lauren Taylor will let you know what's happening in the coming week on campus and around Morgantown.